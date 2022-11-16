Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $697,679,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $19,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after buying an additional 1,467,078 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $12,870,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %

CWAN opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -922.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $485,145.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,505.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.