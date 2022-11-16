Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 547.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,036 shares of company stock worth $5,827,310. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $496.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

