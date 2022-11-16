Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $728.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

