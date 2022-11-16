Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 455 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $45.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

