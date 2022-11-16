B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

SIX stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 171,093 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 411,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,254,175 shares of company stock worth $29,348,399. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

