California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Rollins worth $55,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 3,669.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $18,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,971,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,279,158.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $18,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,971,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,279,158.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,349 shares of company stock worth $61,697,038 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.