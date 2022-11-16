California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,400 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of CrowdStrike worth $66,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $274.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.73 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

