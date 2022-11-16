Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 157,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $65,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

