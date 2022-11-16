Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $51,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,483,000 after buying an additional 171,809 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,623,000 after buying an additional 114,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 407,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,318,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $156.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

