California Public Employees Retirement System Has $68.72 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 142,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of HP worth $68,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.