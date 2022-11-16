Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of IDACORP worth $61,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

