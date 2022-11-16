Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $61.55 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $61,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $286.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.05 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

