California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,183 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Hess worth $58,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HES opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

