California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of ResMed worth $59,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 58.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $268.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,914 shares of company stock worth $12,168,364 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

