Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $52,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

