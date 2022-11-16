California Public Employees Retirement System Has $62.92 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $62,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,030,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 201.35 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.