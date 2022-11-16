California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $67,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

