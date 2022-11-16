California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $65,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

NYSE EXR opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.88. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

