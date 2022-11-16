The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $63,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

