California Public Employees Retirement System Has $60.48 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $60,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.