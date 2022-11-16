Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $63,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

