California Public Employees Retirement System Has $61.31 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Global Payments worth $61,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 464.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

