Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Church & Dwight worth $60,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE:CHD opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

