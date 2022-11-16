Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Eaton worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

ETN stock opened at $162.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.