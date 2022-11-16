Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,150 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Raymond James worth $62,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity

Raymond James Price Performance

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

