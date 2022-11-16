California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 55,634 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $55,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.