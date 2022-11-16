California Public Employees Retirement System Has $53.58 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIO were worth $53,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in NIO by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.