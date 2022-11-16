California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $59,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $359.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

