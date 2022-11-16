Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,879 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $62,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 384.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,859. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

