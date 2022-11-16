California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 66,937 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $54,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 35.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $68,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

Halliburton Price Performance

Insider Activity at Halliburton

NYSE HAL opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.