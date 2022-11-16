Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $64,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NSC opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.