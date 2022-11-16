TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $56,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $618.01 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

