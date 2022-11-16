AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of AVB opened at $168.97 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

