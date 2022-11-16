Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $54,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $321.07.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

