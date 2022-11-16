California Public Employees Retirement System Has $53.28 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Discover Financial Services worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

