Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 75,702 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 219,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

