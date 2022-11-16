Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

