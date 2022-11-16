Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 44.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

