Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,575 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

