Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CWEN stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.