Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $628,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

