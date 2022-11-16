Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 69,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average of $295.70. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

