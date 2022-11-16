Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

