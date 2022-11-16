Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

