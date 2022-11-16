Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,741 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.