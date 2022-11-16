Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $657,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $168.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

