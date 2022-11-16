Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

