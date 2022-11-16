Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in argenx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $370.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.82. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $403.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.85.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.14.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

