Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $143.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

