Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$543,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,363.61.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

OSK stock opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.02.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.